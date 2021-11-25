Liverpool FC are involved in a three-way battle to sign Olympiacos midfielder Aguibou Camara, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Reds are one of three Premier League clubs monitoring the 20-year-old following his impressive performances for the Greek giants.

The same article states that Camara has impressed for Olympiacos in the Europa League this season to attract interest from Liverpool FC, Leicester City and Newcastle United.

According to the same story, the Guinea international is being tipped to move to the Premier League next summer despite only joining Olympiacos from Ligue 1 side Lille in July.

The report states that Liverpool FC, Leicester and Newcastle have all made contact with Camara’s agent about a potential transfer deal ahead of the January transfer window.

The Sun claim that the Premier League trio can expect to have to part with a transfer fee in the region of £20m for Camara following his eye-catching performances in the Greek top flight.

The English newspaper also reveal that Ligue 1 side Monaco, Serie A outfit Bologna and La Liga duo Valencia and Villarreal could yet enter the picture as Camara’s list of suitors continues to grow.

Camara has scored three times and has made two assists in nine games in the Super League, but he’s yet to open his account in six appearances in this season’s Europa League.

Liverpool FC already have a member of the Guinea national team in their squad in Naby Keita.

Keita’s compatriot Camara has been capped eight times by the Guinea national team.

The 20-year-old started his fledgling career at Lille before moving to Olympiacos in 2021.

Meanwhile, midfielder Thiago Alcantara has spoken of his delight at having joined Liverpool FC last year despite a difficult and relatively slow start to his Anfield career.

The midfielder made 24 appearances in the Premier League last season and has featured six times for the Reds in the top flight this term.

Asked if he thinks he made the right choice joining Liverpool FC from Bayern Munich last summer, Thiago replied: “One hundred per cent I made the right choice and the right move.

“You never know because in the end, the injuries stop your frequency to play or to know much more how the team performs on the pitch.

“In the end, you can watch football all the time and the theory is awesome but the practice is even better.”

Asked why he chose Liverpool FC, he added: “Because I wanted to win and I wanted to go away from my comfort area and try new things.

“Try great football, different football, know the team-mates I have here and try Jurgen’s football as well. It’s football, it’s about learning and with my experience, my knowledge of football, I can be better and learn new things, so why not?

“In the end I want to win – that’s the biggest thing I have in my mind, that I want to win and want to be dominant in a game. Why not here with Jurgen and these team-mates?

