Jurgen Klopp has asked Liverpool FC to complete the signing of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak as a potential alternative to Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, according to a report in Spain.

Catalan media outlet El Nacional is reporting that the Liverpool FC manager is desperate to sign a striker who is capable as playing as a traditional number nine.

The same article states that Klopp doesn’t consider Divock Origi as part of his long-term plans at the Anfield outfit so the Liverpool FC manager wants to recruit a proven centre-forward.

According to the same story, neither Roberto Firmino nor Diogo Jota fit the bill as a target striker so the Reds boss wants the Liverpool FC board to sign a new number nine.

El Nacional claim that Liverpool FC are considering a concrete bid for the Sweden international and the Premier League side would be prepared to pay up to €40m for Isak.

The Catalan newspaper reveal that FC Barcelona were previously candidates to sign Isak after the La Liga giants developed an interest in the Swedish centre-forward in the summer.

The arrival of Sergio Aguero ended FC Barcelona’s interest in signing Isak, according to the story.

Isak has scored three times and has made one assist in 10 games in La Liga.

The 22-year-old has netted 38 goals in 101 games in all competitions over the past three seasons for Real Sociedad.

Former Liverpool FC defender Jose Enrique urged the Reds to sign Isak in the summer after his strong performances for Sweden at Euro 2020.

“I know him very well because he plays for Real Sociedad,” Enrique wrote on his Instagram page. “He is a top player definitely I will sign him and is really young so hopefully we can go for him if we can’t go for Haaland or someone like that.”

