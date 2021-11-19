Liverpool FC are interested in signing Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Reds have been keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old’s development at the Spanish club since his move from Bournemouth in August.

The same article states that Liverpool FC missed out on signing of the Netherlands international after the 24-year-old moved to the Europa League winners in a €25m deal.

According to the same story, Villarreal would be reluctant to sell Danjuma in the January transfer window despite the possibility of making a quick profit on the Dutch forward.

Football Insider write that Danjuma’s valuation has doubled since his move to Villarreal, which could prove a problem for the Merseyside outfit in the upcoming transfer window.

The website report goes on to reveal that Liverpool FC sent scouts to watch the former Bournemouth man when he impressed in Villarreal’s 2-1 win over Manchester United in the Champions League last month.

Liverpool FC are facing competition for the Dutch winger from a number of unnamed clubs ahead of the January transfer window, according to the story.

Danjuma has scored one goal and has made one assist in 11 La Liga games, while the ex-Cherries forward has also netted two goals in four Champions League appearances.

The 24-year-old started his career at PSV before stints at NEC and Club Brugge.

Bournemouth signed Danjuma in a £13.7m deal in August 2019 after his impressive performances in the Belgian top flight.

Danjuma netted 17 goals in 52 games during his two seasons at Bournemouth.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip