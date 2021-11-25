Jurgen Klopp has told Christian Pulisic that he should move to Liverpool FC if the Chelsea FC forward is planning to quit Stamford Bridge, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Nacional is reporting that the United States international wants to leave the Champions League holders due to a lack of first-team opportunities under Thomas Tuchel that is stalling his progression at the south west London club.

The same article states that Pulisic’s agent has already asked Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich to allow the former Borussia Dortmund forward to leave the Stamford Bridge outfit.

According to the same story, the Blues have received some interest in the American playmaker but Chelsea FC have drawn up a list of requirements that would need to be fulfilled for Pulisic to leave the Premier League leaders.

The report states that Chelsea FC have no plans to sell Pulisic to Liverpool FC despite the Anfield outfit putting together the most financially attractive offer for the number 10 so far.

El Nacional claim that Klopp would love to add his long-term target to his current attacking options and the German head coach has even informed Pulisic of his eagerness to secure the United States international’s signature.

The report says that there is no chance that Chelsea FC would consider strengthening a direct title rival but the Blues could be open to selling Pulisic to FC Barcelona in a deal worth around €50m (£42m).

Pulisic moved to Chelsea FC in a £58m deal from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 after the Blues saw off competition from Liverpool FC for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

The 23-year-old has scored 19 times in 83 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at Chelsea FC.

His impact has been limited this season due to injury troubles and he also tested positive for Covid-19 back in August.

Pulisic made his first Champions League start of the season on Tuesday night as he helped the Blues to claim a 4-0 win over Juventus, with the playmaking featuring for 72 minutes.

The American will be hoping to make just his second Premier League start of the season on Sunday when Chelsea FC host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

