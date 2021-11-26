Erling Haaland would struggle to adjust to Jurgen Klopp’s system at Liverpool FC if the Borussia Dortmund striker were to move to Anfield next year, according to former Reds striker Michael Owen.

Liverpool FC maintained their 100 per cent record in the Champions League this season thanks to a 2-0 victory over FC Porto at Anfield in their fifth Group B fixture on Wednesday night.

Thiago Alcantara broke the deadlock with a superb long-range goal, before Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool FC’s second to take the Egypt international’s tally to 17 goals in 17 games this term.

Liverpool FC became the first team in 82 years to score two goals or more in 16 consecutive games to suggest that Klopp’s side are in prolific form in the current campaign.

However, the Merseyside outfit have been linked with a potential swoop to sign a new striker seeing as Roberto Firmino has entered his thirties after a decorated career at Liverpool FC.

The Reds have been linked with a host of strikers including RB Leipzig teenager Karim Adeyemi, Rennes forward Jeremy Doku and Dortmund striker Haaland.

The Norway international has a well-documented contract release clause that will come into play at the end of the 2021-22 season, which could provide clubs with the opportunity to sign Haaland in a cut-price deal before his value soars.

But former Liverpool FC striker Owen has reservations about Klopp signing Haaland.

“When Liverpool are at their best they leave a hole up front in the centre. Firmino or Jota will come off [for] those runs inside. I’m not sure Salah would get as many goals if Haaland was in the team,” Owen told BT Sport on Wednesday night.

“It’s an unbelievable prospect but I would’ve thought that Manchester City would be the likeliest [destination].

“I’m not sure if there is a bit of bad blood between Haaland, his agent, obviously his dad [Alf-Inge] playing against Roy Keane at Manchester United.

“I’m not sure Manchester United would fit. [Romelu] Lukaku has just gone to Chelsea and I’m not sure if [he] would fit at Liverpool. Personally I think Man City.”

Haaland has already scored nine times in six games in the Bundesliga this season to take his overall tally at Dortmund to a staggering 70 goals in 69 games.

Earlier this year, Jamie Carragher urged Liverpool FC to go for Haaland ahead of Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe if the Reds are in a position to land a superstar striker.

“I’d always gone with (Kylian) Mbappe before, but there’s something about Haaland. He looks mad! But in a good way,” Carragher told Sky Sports as quoted by the Liverpool Echo earlier this year.

“You know when you just think; he doesn’t care about anything?

“Did you see that celebration in the Champions League with the goalkeeper? I loved it! I’d go with Haaland.”

