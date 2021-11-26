Rio Ferdinand has told Liverpool FC that they should do everything possible to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer to provide Jurgen Klopp with a “devastating” front three.

The Norway international’s future has been a source of relentless debate since he joined Dortmund given the reported existence of a contract release clause that will come into play in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Haaland will reportedly be available to sign for a fee of between €75m (£63m) and €90m (£75m) at the end of the season to provide top European clubs with the chance to trigger the clause and sign the 21-year-old at a bargain price.

The former Red Bull Salzburg striker has been linked with Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona seeing as Haaland is one of the most prolific goal-scorers across Europe’s big five leagues.

Liverpool FC are still heavily reliant on Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane but Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are competing for the final spot in Jurgen Klopp’s front three.

The Reds boss could look to strengthen his options in a centre-forward role considering that Firmino is already in his thirties and struggling with persistent injury niggles.

BT Sport pundit Ferdinand believes Liverpool FC would have a devastating front three if the Reds were able to win the race to sign Haaland this summer.

“I think he suits other teams better [than Manchester City],” Ferdinand told BT Sport on Wednesday night.

“If I was Liverpool, I would take him right now.

“If he goes to Liverpool, that’s a devastating front three. I don’t think it’s as hard for him to adapt if he goes to Liverpool. It’s a different system.

“You see Jack Grealish has gone to Man City, [he is a] top player, brilliant player, we all love watching him, but it’s quite hard to adapt and get into that team. Not many players go there and adapt immediately.”

Haaland has scored nine goals and has made three assists in six games in the Bundesliga this season.

The Norway international has 70 goals in 69 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

Former Liverpool FC striker Steve McManaman believes that the Reds would be better served signing Haaland rather than RB Leipzig striker Karim Adeyemi.

“If Liverpool have the money then they’re better off going for Erling Haaland because he’s already proven and it will be worth it in the long run,” McManaman told horseracing.net earlier this month.

“Some young players play well over a short period and then all of a sudden they’re worth £50m, when their true value is £15m. It’s the selling club trying to make as much as possible out of a player.

“Nowadays when Liverpool want to sign a player then they won’t solely consider what they do on the football pitch. They’ll speak to the player’s family, friends and agents to make sure they know what this player is like. They don’t just sign the player but they sign the whole person.”

