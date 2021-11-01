Liverpool FC are looking at Leicester City winger as a long-term replacement for Sadio Mane, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes is reporting that Jurgen Klopp is thinking about the club’s future seeing as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are both approaching their thirties.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have been linked with a number of playmakers over the past few months, including Rennes winger Jeremy Doku, Wolves forward Pedro Netro.

According to the same story, though, Barnes is at the top of the Liverpool FC manager’s wish-list following his impressive return from a serious injury setback.

Fichajes write that Klopp has informed transfer chief Michael Edwards and the rest of the Liverpool FC hierarchy that Barnes is his preferred choice to add some youth to the Merseyside outfit’s attack.

The Spanish media outlet believe Barnes is similar to the type of player that Klopp liked to develop and mould during his infamous stint at Borussia Dortmund, highlighting his flair, pressing and quality in the final third.

There is no mention of a potential price or Leicester’s stance in the report but presumably the FA Cup holders would be reluctant to lose one of the key players under former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers.

Barnes has only made one assist in eight games in the Premier League this season – but the Leicester winger netted nine times and made four assists in 25 outings in the English top flight last term.

Former Leicester defender Steve Howey recently admitted that he isn’t surprised by Liverpool FC’s interest in Barnes given the England international’s impressive form at the King Power Stadium.

“Their interest doesn’t surprise me,” Howey told The Transfer Tavern in September.

“Without a doubt, Jurgen Klopp would have been looking around to see what he could do to add to his squad.

“I think Harvey Barnes would have been a good acquisition.”

