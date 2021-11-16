Liverpool FC and Manchester City are both keeping tabs on Hwang Hee-chan ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Wolves are hoping to sign the South Korea international on a permanent basis in January after the 25-year-old moved to Molineux on loan from RB Leipzig in the summer.

The same article states that the West Midlands club want to sign Hwang permanently after his impressive return of four goals in eight Premier League goals so far this term.

According to the same story, Hwang’s performances have alerted defending Premier League champions Manchester City and Liverpool FC to the forward.

The Daily Mirror claim that Manchester City and Liverpool FC have both sent scouts to watch Hwang on multiple occasions in the Premier League after his impressive start.

The article goes on to state that Jurgen Klopp is looking to add more firepower to his squad to provide Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota with competition for a starting spot.

Wolves are aware of interest from Liverpool FC and Manchester City so the club are keen to tie up Hwang’s future at Molineux as quickly as possible, according to the report.

Hwang has netted four times in nine games in all competitions since his loan move to Wolves in the summer.

The South Korea international managed to net just three goals following his move to RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020.

Hwang was a prolific marksman in the Austrian Bundesliga, with a return of 28 goals in 86 games.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright praised Hwang’s impact at Wolves earlier this season.

“He has got everything [Hwang], he has got pace, skill, touch and awareness and he’s always driving to get into the box,” Wright told Match Of The Day after he scored twice in a 2-1 win over Newcastle in October.

