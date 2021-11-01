Liverpool FC and Manchester United are both tracking Manchester City teenager James McAtee ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester City could be facing a potential headache as McAtee has a number of potential suitors who are getting ready to test the Premier League title winners’ resolve to keep the teenager.

The same article states that McAtee because hasn’t signed a new contract with Manchester City, there is now some uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

According to the same story, the Eastlands outfit want McAtee to sign a new long-term deal worth £8,000 a week despite the playmaker having 18 months left to run on his current deal.

The report goes on to state that Manchester United and Liverpool FC are both interested in McAtee after his impressive performances for the club’s Under-23 side and the England U20 squad.

Brighton made an attempt to sign McAtee in the summer but the defending Premier League champions rejected the advance from the Seagulls, according to the story.

McAtee made his first-team debut in Manchester City’s 6-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup third round last week as a 72nd-minute substitute.

The 19-year-old has scored three goals for England at youth level.

McAtee has been at Manchester City since the age of 11 and the Etihad outfit believe the English teenager can follow in Phil Foden’s footsteps by breaking into Pep Guardiola’s team.

Meanwhile, Manchester City suffered a surprise 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace at The Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with a trip to Club Bruges.

