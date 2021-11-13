Jamie Carragher identifies the signing Liverpool FC need next summer

Jamie Carragher has warned Jurgen Klopp that Liverpool FC will need to sign a new forward to help with the transition from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool FC have relied heavily on the trio throughout Klopp’s spell in charge of the Merseyside outfit as Salah, Mane and Firmino fired the Reds to the Premier League, the Champions League and the Fifa World Club Cup titles.

Klopp signed Diogo Jota in a £45m deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and the Portugal international has settled into life as a Liverpool FC player well with a return of 18 goals in 44 games.

Firmino is already 30 years old, while Mane and Salah will reach the milestone next year as they enter the latter years of their professional careers at Liverpool FC.

The Reds do have promising talents at their disposal – such as Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, who have broken in Klopp’s starting XI over the past 12 months or so – but Carragher believes Liverpool FC need to address the centre-forward role.

The Sky Sports pundit urged the Reds to sign a new forward in the near future to ensure a smooth transition in the coming seasons.

“These players are all getting to 30, and you don’t want the entire team to age at the same time,” Carragher told the Off Script show on Sky Sports.

“At some stage, the front three and other areas of the team will need breaking up.

“You don’t necessarily break it up [instantly], because it’s started so fantastically well this season, and though Jota has made a big impact, I’d like to see one more [forward brought in].”

Liverpool FC have been regularly linked with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe over the past few seasons after the France striker spoke glowingly about the Merseyside club and Klopp.

The Reds have also been listed as a potential destination for Erling Haaland when the Borussia Dortmund striker becomes available to sign in a £64m deal next summer.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Danny Murphy urged the Reds to go the “extra mile” to sign Haaland earlier this year, although a move didn’t materialise in the summer.

“Recruitment is going to be vital and, for me, it’s acceptable if Jurgen Klopp wants to be proactive and start emphasising what he needs,” Murphy wrote in the Daily Mail back in March.

“Generally, the signings at Liverpool have been good during his time at Anfield, but now is the time for the owners to go that extra mile for the right player.

“Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota are a fantastic quartet and they can play at a high level for another five years. Their mentality is fine, but they need fresh impetus in the dressing-room.”

Murphy added: “Liverpool need a top-line ‘number nine’ to become a goal machine again.

“If Haaland is available, why not be ambitious and try to break the bank for him? His signing wouldn’t make Firmino redundant, it would just give more options.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip