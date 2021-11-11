Liverpool FC are interested in a potential bid for West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen – but the Reds are unlikely to submit an offer in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Merseyside outfit have been tracking the West Ham forward for some time after his impressive performances for the Hammers since moving to the London Stadium.

Bowen produced an eye-catching display as the English winger created two of West Ham’s goals in a 3-2 victory over Liverpool FC in the English capital on Sunday.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are starting to look at potential new attacking talent seeing as their famous front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all either 29 or 30 years old.

The media outlet states that Bowen’s performance against Liverpool FC “affirmed” Klopp’s interest in the former Hull City forward ahead of the January transfer window.

However, the story reveals that Liverpool FC are unlikely to make a move in January despite Mane and Salah heading off on African Cup of Nations duty to leave the Reds without two of their key players.

The Daily Mirror states that Bowen “fits the bill” for Liverpool FC but the Merseyside outfit are set to continue to monitor the West Ham forward and other targets for the remainder of the season.

Bowen has scored two goals and has made four assists in 11 games in the Premier League this season to help West Ham challenge for a top-four finish.

The uncapped England forward has scored 12 times in 68 games in all competitions since his £25m move to West Ham from Hull in January 2020.

Speaking after Sunday’s defeat, goal-scorer Trent Alexander-Arnold admitted that he and his team-mates were left frustrated.

“Very [frustrating], on all fronts really. We never played the football we wanted to, of course never got the result that we wanted to, so yeah, it is frustrating,” said Alexander-Arnold.

“We’re disappointed in ourselves. We came here with a game plan, we never executed it at all, we played into their hands a lot, especially in the second half, and got sucked into their game.

“We allowed them set-pieces, counter-attacks – that’s exactly what they want to do, so we never did what we needed to do to win the game here today.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip