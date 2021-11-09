Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen as Jurgen Klopp looks to improve his attacking options at Anfield, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish website Fichajes is reporting that Liverpool FC are looking to add more depth to their squad seeing as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be in action at the African Cup of Nations in January.

The same article states that Klopp has Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi to call upon during the duo’s absence – but the Liverpool FC boss wants more options.

According to the same story, the German head coach has identified Bowen as his preferred choice to provide another option on the right side of Klopp’s attack.

The report doesn’t address whether West Ham would consider selling Bowen despite the winger finding his best form under former Everton manager David Moyes.

Bowen has scored two goals and has made four assists – including two against Liverpool FC on Sunday – in 11 games in the Premier League this season to help the Hammers challenge for a top-four place.

West Ham signed Bowen in an £18m deal from Hull City in the 2020 January transfer window after the 24-year-old’s return of 54 goals in 131 games in all competitions for the Tigers.

Klopp praised Bowen’s performances for West Ham earlier this week ahead of Liverpool FC’s trip to the London Stadium on Sunday.

“I like him a lot. He made his way up from Hull and he showed the Premier League what kind of player he is. I like him a lot,” Klopp was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool FC, who lost 3-2 to the Hammers on Sunday, only signed RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate in the 2021 summer transfer window.

