Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is looking to place Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho at Liverpool FC, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Mendes is working on putting together a package that would see Liverpool FC sign one of England’s most-promising young talents.

The same article points out that Carvalho’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season and that is set to fuel transfer speculation surrounding the teenager’s future at Craven Cottage.

According to the same story, Mendes has brought Carvalho’s situation to the attention of La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid but the Spanish clubs didn’t bite.

The report goes on to add that the Portuguese businessman believes that Liverpool FC could be the ideal destination for the 19-year-old after the Reds signed Harvey Elliott from Fulham two years ago.

The Daily Mail highlights that Mendes has a productive working relationship with Liverpool FC after he played a role in Diogo Jota’s £45m transfer to the Anfield outfit in 2020.

Carvalho has scored three times and has made one assist in seven games in the Championship under former Everton and Watford manager Marco Silva this term.

The Lisbon-born forward has made 14 appearances for Fulham in his fledgling professional career so far.

Earlier this month, former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips described Carvalho as an “exciting talent” but questioned whether Liverpool FC would be able to get a deal over the line for the teenager in January.

“He looks like a very exciting talent,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“Fulham would not let him go in January, 100 per cent. They will be fully focused on gaining promotion this season.

“The only way I could see them letting Carvalho go in January is if he was loaned straight back until the end of the season.

“When a young player does really well, he gets linked with big clubs. You just hope his head doesn’t get turned and his form dips. It is always tough.

“From Liverpool’s point of view, they can scout these players and make a move when they like. It is hard for these players to turn down a club of Liverpool’s stature.”

Klopp gave former Fulham youngster Elliott a chance to shine in the Liverpool FC starting XI this season before the 18-year-old suffered an ankle injury in a 3-0 win over Leeds United.

The Reds will host Arsenal at Anfield in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday evening.

