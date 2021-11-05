Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has reiterated that Jude Bellingham isn’t for sale despite transfer speculation linking the England international with a move to Liverpool FC.

The 18-year-old moved to Dortmund from Championship side Birmingham City in a £30m deal in the 2020 summer transfer window after establishing himself as one of Europe’s next big young talents.

Bellingham justified his price tag with four goals in 45 games in all competitions in his debut season for the Bundesliga giants.

The teenager featured as a substitute in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final before Gareth Southgate’s men lost to Italy on penalties at Wembley.

Bellingham has made a bright start to the 2021-22 campaign with three goals and three assists in 17 games, potentially attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

In October, Liverpool FC were linked with a potential swoop to sign the former Birmingham man to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options following Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure in the summer.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl even went as far as to confirm that the Merseyside outfit were one of the clubs keeping tabs on the 18-year-old.

But his colleague Zorc has insisted that Bellingham is set to remain at Dortmund to continue his impressive development.

“When we signed Jude last year, many top clubs were interested in him,” Zorc told Bild, as quoted by Metro.

“He made a conscious decision in favour of Borussia Dortmund and the concept that we presented to him. His development in Dortmund is far from over.

“His head is very clear and he has a good environment that helps him put his rapid development into perspective.

“That Jude is already showing consistency in his achievements was not to be expected when we signed him.”

Former Blackburn and Middlesbrough striker Craig Hignett fuelled transfer speculation earlier this week when he claimed that Bellingham has been telling his Dortmund team-mates that he’ll be moving to Liverpool FC next summer.

“I think I’ve heard it on good authority, and I can’t say where I’ve heard it from, but apparently he has been saying that he is Liverpool-bound,” Hignett said on BBC Radio Merseyside.

“Whether that is January or whether that is the end of the season isn’t sure yet, but I think, I have it on good authority that it is almost a cert.”

Liverpool FC booked their place in the Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday night thanks to a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

