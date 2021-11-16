Liverpool FC ready to rival Dortmund for 19-year-old German striker - report

Liverpool FC are ready to battle with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi, according to a report in Germany.

Sport Bild, as quoted by Sport Witness, is reporting that Liverpool FC are tracking the Germany international following his prolific performances in the Austrian Bundesliga this season.

The same article states the Merseyside outfit are interested in the German teenager as Liverpool FC look to add more options to their attack under Jurgen Klopp.

According to the same story, Adeyemi would be open to a move to Liverpool FC as the 19-year-old would like to play under Klopp. The story says a move to Liverpool FC would be “appealing” to the young forward.

But Sport Bild suggest Dortmund could be a more realistic option for the Adeyemi because the Bundesliga side could immediately offer the teenager regular first-team football.

The story goes on to say that the German side have already proven their track record of developing promising talents into world-class stars.

Liverpool FC and Dortmund could sign Adeyemi for as little as £34m thanks to a contract release clause in his current deal, according to the report.

Adeyemi has scored 11 times and has made one assist in 13 games in the Austrian Bundesliga this season to attract interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Munich-born striker has already addressed the speculation linking him with a possible move away from Salzburg.

“I’m very relaxed about it. I feel honoured, but nothing more,” Adeyemi told Heute in October.

“I have my focus here at Salzburg. We play well together. It works perfectly. First of all, I want to progress with Salzburg. Then we’ll look further.”

Adeyemi has netted 24 goals in 67 games in all competitions since his move to Red Bull Salzburg over the past three seasons.

The striker scored on his debut for the Germany national team in September when he came off the bench to net in a 6-0 win over Armenia.

