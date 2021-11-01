Liverpool FC are interested in a potential deal to sign Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes is reporting that Liverpool FC would like to sign a new centre-forward who can dominate other defences to provide Jurgen Klopp with alternative options up front.

The same article states that the German head coach wants a striker in a different mould to Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota to provide Liverpool FC with a more robust option up front.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are keeping a close eye on Jovic’s situation at Real Madrid as the Reds weigh up a potential offer for the Serbia international.

Fichajes go on to write that Jovic would like to leave los Blancos after a difficult spell in the Spanish capital following his lucrative move from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019.

The Spanish media outlet write that Klopp has been a long-term admirer of the 23-year-old given his prolific performances in the Bundesliga during his stint at Frankfurt.

Jovic would like to leave Real Madrid in January or next summer, according to the report.

The report concludes by highlighting the fact that Jovic may have to be satisfied with a role as an impact substitute if he does secure a move to Anfield.

Jovic has only scored two goals in 26 games in La Liga over the past two and a half seasons at Real Madrid.

The Serbian forward enjoyed his breakthrough season at Eintracht Frankfurt when he netted 17 times in 32 games for the German club.

Real Madrid signed Jovic in a €60m deal from Frankfurt in 2019.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are back in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the group stage.

