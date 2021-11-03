Arsenal and Liverpool FC are involved in a five-club tussle to sign Marcos Asensio from Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain.

Catalan media outlet El Nacional is reporting that the Real Madrid midfielder is attracting a lot of interest from some top European clubs amid uncertainty surrounding his future under Carlo Ancelotti.

The same article states that Asensio isn’t happy with his lack of playing time under Ancelotti after the former Everton manager returned to the Spanish giants in the summer.

According to the same story, the 25-year-old is weighing up a potential move in the January transfer window after becoming frustrated at a lack of first-team opportunities.

El Nacional reveal that Asensio has offers from the Premier League, Serie A and the Bundesliga ahead of the upcoming transfer window to leave the Spanish playmaker in a strong negotiating position.

The media outlet claim that Arsenal and Liverpool FC would both like to bring the Spain international to the Premier League but the English clubs face competition from AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

The German side are in pole position to sign Asensio as Dortmund have established and cultivated a good relationship with Real Madrid over the past few seasons, according to the report.

Asensio has scored three times in nine games in La Liga in the 2021-22 season.

The Spanish playmaker has scored 40 times in 205 games in all competitions over the past six seasons at Real Madrid after Asensio moved to the Spanish capital from Mallorca in 2016.

Asensio has won two La Liga titles, the Champions League twice, the Fifa World Cup three times, the Spanish Super Cup and two Uefa Super Cups during his trophy-laden stint at Real Madrid.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip