FC Barcelona are “silently working” on a deal to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool FC, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media El Nacional is reporting that FC Barcelona are looking to revamp their squad after the Catalan side appointed Xavi Hernandez as Ronald Koeman’s replacement last week.

The same article states that FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to reignite the Camp Nou outfit by completing a marquee signing for the first time since his return to the club.

According to the same story, Xavi has demanded a new attacker after FC Barcelona lost Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi in the past three seasons.

El Nacional go on to write that the FC Barcelona manager has asked that Salah be signed at any cost despite the Liverpool FC forward turning 30 next year.

The Spanish media outlet claim, however, that the Merseyside outfit would be reluctant to sell Salah to FC Barcelona after losing Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho to the Catalan side in the recent past.

The report describes Liverpool FC as the “more stable” of the two clubs but the FC Barcelona president is unlikely to be deterred.

Salah has little over 18 months left to run on his current deal at Liverpool FC.

The 29-year-old has scored 10 times and has made seven assists in 11 games in the Premier League so far this season.

Salah recently affirmed his commitment to Liverpool FC, insisting that he wants to finish his career at Anfield.

“If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can’t say much about that – it’s not in my hands,” Salah told Sky Sports in October.

“It depends on what the club want, not on me.

“At the moment I can’t see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad. It’s hard, I don’t want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad.

“At the moment I don’t see myself playing against Liverpool but let’s see what will happen in the future.”

