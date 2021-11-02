Liverpool FC are interested in a potential swoop for Sporting Lisbon playmaker Pedro Goncalves, according to a report in Portugal.

Portuguese media outlet Record, as quoted by Sport Witness, is reporting that the Reds are keeping tabs on the Portugal international following his impressive performances for the Lisbon side.

The same article states that Sporting Lisbon value their prized asset at around €80m after Goncalves established himself as one of the breakthrough stars in the Portuguese top flight last term.

The 23-year-old’s stock has risen significantly after Goncalves inspired Sporting Lisbon to the Portuguese top flight title last term, contributing 23 goals and three assists.

Record go on to write that Goncalves’ performances for Sporting have earned interest from Liverpool FC and a number of other top European clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

The story states, however, that Sporting are in a strong position to negotiate a big fee or retain the playmaker’s services because Goncalves’s current contract with Sporting runs until 2026.

Sporting Lisbon are unlikely to accept a transfer fee less than €80m for the Portugal international considering there is such a long time to run on his current deal.

Goncalves has already netted three times in six appearances for the Portuguese side in the Primeira Liga this season.

The 23-year-old signed his first professional contract with Wolves before he completed a move to Famalicao back in 2019.

He netted seven times in 40 games to earn a switch to Sporting Lisbon, winning the Primeira Liga title last term.

