Liverpool FC eye three January signings as cover for Mane and Salah – report

Liverpool FC are looking to sign three new players in the January transfer window to provide cover for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita while the trio are on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is quoting sources in Italy as saying that Liverpool FC are doing some planning to prepare for being without their two star forwards and Keita for a number of weeks at the start of 2022.

Jurgen Klopp will not be left too short on options up front, with Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino available to provide cover – but the German head coach does lack the same depth in midfield.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC’s transfer chiefs are putting together plans to bolster Klopp’s squad in the upcoming transfer window.

The report states that the Merseyside outfit have identified Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic as a potential option to provide cover for Keita.

The Daily Star highlight in the story that Brozovic has little over six months left to run on his current deal at Inter so Liverpool FC could get the Croatia international in a cut-price move.

The media outlet claim that Liverpool FC can expect to face competition from Manchester United, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid for the Inter midfielder, however.

Liverpool FC would have to pay a transfer fee of around £36m to tempt Inter to sell their Croatian star in the current transfer window, according to the report.

Brozovic has made one assist in 12 appearances in Serie A so far this season.

The Croatia international has been a loyal servant to Inter after initially joining the San Siro outfit on loan from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2015, before his move was made permanent.

The story also suggests that Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma and Torino defender Gleison Bremer ahead of the January window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC will look to bounce back from their 3-2 loss to West Ham United last time out when they host Arsenal after the international break.

