Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Reds will be looking to bounce back from their 3-2 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium in their last Premier League game before the international break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi got on the score-sheet but the duo couldn’t prevent Liverpool FC losing for the first time in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool FC are four points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea FC ahead of the visit of an in-form Arsenal side to the red half of Merseyside this weekend.

The Gunners have won their last three top-flight outings and Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten in the Premier League since a 5-0 defeat by Manchester City at the end of August.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games but the Gunners haven’t faced any teams in the top six despite beating Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is confident that Liverpool FC will secure a 2-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday evening.

“Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 10 games in all competitions, but this is by far their biggest test since that run started,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I know they won at Leicester in October but arguably their best player that day was goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who made save after save.

“Still, the fact they aren’t losing is important – because I usually expect them to win a lot of games, but lose a few as well.

“You can see the improvement from front to back – in attack Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette seem to be playing with a smile on their faces and Ben White has settled everything down at the back.

“Let’s see how they get on at Anfield before we get carried away though.

“Liverpool looked porous in the final half-hour of their defeat by West Ham so I’d fancy Arsenal to create chances against them. The question is, will the Gunners hold out?”

Liverpool FC were 3-0 winners against Arsenal in their most recent Premier League meeting when Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah got on the score-sheet at The Emirates.

The Reds completed the league double over Arsenal last term after Jurgen Klopp’s side were 3-1 winners against the north London side in their last meeting at Anfield.

Ahead of the game, Klopp provided an update on the injury status of eight players in his squad as the Reds boss contends with fitness problems throughout his Liverpool FC squad.

“Robbo [Andy Robertson] was lucky, we can probably say. It was a little bit Doms, the intensity of all the games he played probably, rather than anything else,” Klopp told Liverpool FC’s website on Thursday.

“He was smart enough to [make] the right decision, he went off early, which he usually is not doing. But in this case it was absolutely right, and so there’s a good chance that he can be involved at the weekend.

“Hendo [Jordan Henderson], a little bit more [injured] than Robbo but a chance for the weekend. So we are working on that. It’s not a serious injury but in this short period of time we have to see if he is ready for Saturday. But after that, 100 per cent, and possibly for Arsenal as well.

“Sadio [Mane] is fine – painful but fine. Everybody who had a rib bruise knows it’s an annoying thing. But Sad trained here with us now in all sessions.

“We took him out a little bit earlier here and there when we knew now it will be full contact, stuff like this, just to give it a bit more time to settle. But he looks fine.”

