Trent Alexander-Arnold issues rallying cry ahead of Liverpool FC v Arsenal

Trent Alexander-Arnold has talked up the importance of Liverpool FC bouncing back in their “massive” showdown with Arsenal after the international break.

Liverpool FC suffered their first defeat of the season on Sunday afternoon when they were beaten 3-2 by West Ham United at the London Stadium to leave them with two wins from their last five games in the English top flight.

An Alisson Becker own-goal handed West Ham United the lead early on before Alexander-Arnold’s fine free-kick levelled the score just before half-time.

However, goals from Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma put the Hammers 3-1 up in the second half and the east London side held on to claim victory despite Divock Origi’s smart finish in the 83rd minute.

The result caused Liverpool FC to drop down into fourth place in the table and it left them just two points ahead of Arsenal heading into the clash at Anfield on 20 November.

And Alexander-Arnold has now talked up the importance of the Merseyside outfit bouncing back when they host the Gunners later in the month.

Asked about bouncing back after the international break, Alexander-Arnold said: “Exactly that, to be honest. Of course you learn your lessons from it, we’ve got to analyse what went wrong, but just like if we won it 3-2 today we have got to put this past us, learn what you need to learn, put it behind you and focus on the next game.

“It’s the internationals now so it’s about the lads coming back fit and healthy and we’ve got a massive game against Arsenal when we come back, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Alexander-Arnold’s superb free-kick marked his first Premier League goal of the season to add to his four assists in nine games so far.

“It’s always good to get on the scoresheet, especially with the state of the game,” he said.

“It was good to bring the team back into the game, get us level, but it ends in disappointment and it’s not about whether you get on the scoresheet or not. It’s about whether you win and it’s a disappointing day for us.”

Alexander-Arnold has made six assists and scored one goal in 12 games in all competitions for Liverpool FC so far this season.

Meanwhile, fellow Reds defender Virgil van Dijk also talked up the importance of bouncing back against Arsenal.

“Obviously we just focus on the next game but now it’s the international break,” said Van Dijk.

“Everyone is going away so it’s just make sure that you recover well, play well, play for your country and come back fresh and healthy and clear-minded for a very tough game against Arsenal. That’s the only thing we can do.”

