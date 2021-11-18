Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Arsenal

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to get their Premier League title bid back on track with a 3-1 home win against Arsenal on Saturday evening.

The Reds head into the game looking to bounce back from having dropped points in their last two top-flight outings – a draw at home to Brighton before a 3-2 loss to West Ham United in east London last time out.

Those results mean that Liverpool FC have only won two of their last five games in the top flight, causing them to drop down into fourth place in the Premier League table and leaving them four points behind leaders Chelsea FC.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been in good form in recent weeks and have won their last three games on the bounce in the Premier League to move up into fifth place in the table and place them just two points behind Liverpool FC heading into this game.

Despite the Gunners’ recent good form, former Liverpool FC star Owen believes that the home side are going to have too much for Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday and he is tipping Jurgen Klopp’s side to claim all three points.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This fixture has produced some classics down the years, could we see another here?

“The Reds followed up that draw against Brighton with a defeat against West Ham and Jurgen Klopp was understandably not happy. They’ve had some defensive issues in recent weeks and that will need sorting.

“That’s now three wins in a row for Arsenal and just one goal conceded in that time. This will be a major test of where they are though.

“I fancy Liverpool to get back to winning ways here. I can see Arsenal scoring but I don’t trust their defence, 3-1 Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC claimed a dominant 3-0 victory over the Gunners when the two sides last met in the Premier League at The Emirates back in April, with Diogo Jota scoring twice and also Mohamed Salah netting.

The Reds were also 3-1 winners over Arsenal at Anfield in this fixture last season in September 2020, with Sadio Mane, Andy Richardson and Diogo Jota all scoring after Alexandre Lacazette’s opener.

