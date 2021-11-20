Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Arsenal

Paul Merson is backing Arsenal to hold Liverpool FC to a 1-1 draw at Anfield in Sunday’s Premier League showdown.

The Gunners head into the game in good form, with Mikel Arteta’s men having won their last three games on the spin in the Premier League – a run which has lifted them up into fifth place in the table.

Arsenal are just two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool FC, who suffered their first defeat of the season away at West Ham United before the international break.

History favours Jurgen Klopp’s men heading into this game, as Liverpool FC have won their last five Premier League home games against the Gunners, scoring at least three goals in all of those victories.

Klopp also has a great record against the north London side – Arsenal have won just one of their 11 Premier League games against the Merseyside outfit since the German took charge at Anfield in October 2015.

However, with Arsenal having found some good form in recent weeks and Liverpool FC being without a win in their last two games, former Gunners star Merson is backing the two sides to share the spoils on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is most definitely the game of the Premier League weekend and a big one for both teams. Liverpool are trying to win the league and have to bounce back from their defeat against West Ham.

“Arsenal, on the other hand, are flying a little bit and are on a run, but they won’t want to be billed as flat-track bullies. They need to get a result here against one of the best teams in the country and even if they don’t, there are ways to lose a football match.

“I’ve said since the start of the season that if Arsenal keep their starting XI fit, they can get top four. Judging by the aspirations of the two clubs, a draw would be good for Arsenal, while Liverpool will be unhappy with it as they are trying to win the Premier League.

“However, I predict the two sides to share the spoils at Anfield.”

After Sunday’s game, Liverpool FC will turn their focus back to Champions League affairs and their home clash against FC Porto on Wednesday night. The Reds have already booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

