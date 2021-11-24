Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v FC Porto

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to continue their 100 per cent record in the Champions League this season with a 3-1 home victory over FC Porto.

Liverpool FC secured their place in the Champions League round of 16 last time out thanks to a 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid at Anfield to pick up 12 points from their opening four Group B fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were 5-1 winners against FC Porto in the return fixture in Portugal last month to continue their excellent record against the Dragoes in the Champions League under the German head coach.

Liverpool FC could field a weakened team for the visit of Porto considering that the Reds have a home clash against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday as Klopp’s side look to close ground on leaders Chelsea FC.

Former Reds striker Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to ease to a straightforward 3-1 victory over Porto at Anfield on Wednesday night.

“Liverpool are through to the next round, guaranteed top spot,” Owen told BetVictor. “That said, Jurgen Klopp will no doubt want to build on the momentum from Saturday’s 4-0 win against Arsenal.

“The Reds’ dismantled Porto in their last match, so with that in mind, it’s another home win for me.”

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both scored twice in Liverpool FC’s 5-1 win over Porto in September, while Sadio Mane also got on the score-sheet in the reverse fixture.

Liverpool FC have scored 16 times in five meetings with Porto in the Klopp era in the Champions League to highlight their dominance in this fixture in recent times.

Asked whether Liverpool FC could field their second string against Porto, Klopp told his pre-match media conference on Tuesday: “We know that our opponent will be motivated on the highest level for two main reasons.

“One is we won there in a way which they didn’t like for sure. And on the other hand, if they win the game tomorrow night they have a final against Atletico on the last matchday of the group, so that’s what they want, that’s clear.

“It will be a difficult game for us. I really hope that everybody at Anfield is absolutely at their best because we only show up tomorrow because we want to try to win the game. That’s Champions League, you can never take these things for granted and I hope nobody is doing that.

“We need to be ready as a whole, altogether we need to be ready to put a proper fight out there. In the moment I am pretty positive that we can do that.”

Liverpool FC have won five of their last eight Champions League games at Anfield.

Benfica are the only Portuguese team to have beaten Liverpool FC at Anfield when they defeated Rafael Benitez’s defending champions in the round of 16 in 2006.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip