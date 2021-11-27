Paul Merson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Southampton

Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-0 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds have rediscovered their momentum since losing their unbeaten record at West Ham United earlier this month thanks to successive victories over Arsenal and FC Porto.

Liverpool FC were 4-0 winners against Mikel Arteta’s men at Anfield last weekend before Thiago Silva and Mohamed Salah helped the Reds to secure a 2-0 victory over FC Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have the chance to move to within a point of Premier League leaders Chelsea FC by beating Southampton on Saturday ahead of the Blues’ home clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Southampton suffered a surprise 2-1 loss to Norwich City last weekend to drop into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The Saints have made a promising start to the Premier League season thanks to a four-game unbeaten run before losing at Carrow Road.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is predicting that Liverpool FC will beat Southampton 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

“I don’t see Southampton being able to live with Liverpool this weekend,” Merson told Sportskeeda, as quoted by Metro.

“Jurgen Klopp had a bit of a blip against West Ham, but his side came back strongly with a comfortable 4-0 victory against an in-form Arsenal side last week.

“Liverpool have far too much quality for a Southampton side that failed to get the better of Norwich in their previous game.

“Klopp should be able to guide his team to another comprehensive victory this weekend.”

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Southampton in their most recent meeting at Anfield back in May, when Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara got on the score-sheet.

The Reds have won five of their last six games in the Premier League against Southampton, although Danny Ings fired the Saints to a narrow 1-0 win at St Mary’s in January this year.

Klopp admitted that his Liverpool FC team are proving difficult to play against following their 2-0 win over Porto in Group B mid-week.

“We were lucky in moments,” Klopp told his post-match media conference after their Champions League victory. “But yes, we have our moments where we are really not cool to play against, that’s true.

“And I didn’t expect that really because we changed decisive things, to be honest, and you don’t expect then the boys immediately get like a ruthless pressing machine or whatever.”

The Reds are the only team to have scored in each of their 12 Premier League games this season to highlight the prolific form of Klopp’s men.

Liverpool FC are the league’s top goal-scorers after finding the net 35 times in the current campaign, with Salah leading the scoring charts with 11 goals.

