Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man City v Everton

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester City to claim a comfortable 2-0 win over Everton at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City have been in good form in recent weeks and have won three of their last five games in the top flight to keep pace with Chelsea FC at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola’s men claimed a convincing 2-0 win over derby rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford before the international break and they will be keen to take that momentum into the hectic festive schedule in the Premier League.

The Citizens are preparing to welcome an Everton side who held Antonio Conte’s Tottenham team to a goalless draw at Goodison Park before the international break.

Manchester City have won their last seven Premier League games against Everton and will be aiming to continue that winning run on Sunday.

And former Tottenham and Manchester City star Berbatov is backing the home side to have too much for the Toffees this weekend.

Writing in his column for Metro and predicting a 2-0 win for City, Berbatov said: “Although they slipped up against Crystal Palace, I think City will have far too much for Everton.

“They are really pushing for the title again this season and they need to catch up with Chelsea.”

With Manchester City among the main challengers for the Premier League title as they look to defend their crown this season, Guardiola feels that being able to focus on domestic football will benefit his players in the coming weeks and months.

“We have finished the first quarter of the season – and have many games ahead of us,” said Guardiola before Sundays’ game.

“In general we made good performances, but we dropped points at home when we were not at our normal level.

“Now, until January, there is no international break and hopefully we can get a point and qualify for the Champions League and fight for the title at the end of the season.

“I would not say the previous seasons when we were champions or close to the top, the race was as difficult as it is now.”

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip