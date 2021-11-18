Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man City v Everton

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to ease to a comfortable 3-0 win over Everton in their Premier League clash at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens find themselves in second place in the Premier League table heading into this weekend’s round of games as they look to keep the pressure on current leaders Chelsea FC.

Manchester City have won three of their last four games in the top flight to leave them three points behind the south west London side as they aim retain their Premier League title this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side could find themselves six points behind leaders Chelsea FC by the time they kick off on Sunday, with Chelsea FC travelling to Leicester City in the top flight on Saturday afternoon.

The defending Premier League champions are preparing to welcome an Everton side who have not won any of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them 11th and eight points behind Manchester City.

Manchester City have a fine recent record against Everton, with the Citizens having won their last seven Premier League games against the Toffees, scoring 21 times and conceding only five.

And former Liverpool FC star Owen is expecting to see that trend continue when the Citizens host the Merseyside outfit on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “City were very impressive in the derby win against Man United.

“They controlled the ball and the game, particularly in the last half an hour. I thought Kyle Walker was immense at the back, I don’t think there’s a better full-back pairing in the world than Cancelo and Walker currently.

“Everton’s 0-0 draw against Spurs was uneventful. They had lost their last three, so it stops that run at least. They haven’t won in the league since September though and the pressure is beginning to build on Benitez.

“It won’t get any better for them here. City are hitting their best form and I can’t see anything but a straightforward 3-0 win for the Citizens.”

Rafael Benitez’s Everton side head into the game after having claimed a goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip