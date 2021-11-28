Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v West Ham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to beat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea FC.

The Citizens will be looking to build upon their impressive 2-1 victory over Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain side in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

Manchester City will start the weekend trailing Chelsea FC by three points following a surprise 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace last month.

Pep Guardiola’s men have beaten Everton and Manchester United in their last two top-flight fixtures to bounce back strongly from their shock defeat by the Eagles.

West Ham are a mere three points behind Manchester City as David Moyes looks to guide the Hammers to a Champions League spot this season.

The Hammers were 3-2 winners against top-four rivals Liverpool FC at the London Stadium earlier this month before West Ham lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson doesn’t expect Manchester City to slip up against West Ham at The Etihad on Sunday.

“Manchester City seem to have found a bit of rhythm since the international break – they went through the gears to beat Everton last weekend and then played very well in their win against Paris St-Germain on Wednesday,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“We saw the Hammers put in a really impressive performance to beat Liverpool a couple of weeks ago, but I just wonder if they might hit a bit of a sticky patch after their good run was ended by Wolves.

“They will have to be back at their best to have any chance of leaving Etihad Stadium with anything at all, because I am backing City here.”

Manchester City have won nine of their 10 games against West Ham since Guardiola took over the reins of the Citizens from Manuel Pellegrini.

West Ham haven’t beaten Manchester City since a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium in September 2015.

Guardiola confirmed that Jack Grealish and Phil Foden are both back training after suffering knocks ahead of the clash against West Ham on Sunday.

“They are training individually,” said Guardiola at his pre-match media conference.

“They are much better, especially Phil. Right now they are on a day off and tomorrow we train in the morning and we will see how they feel.

“We will not take risks, but hopefully they will come back soon.

“For the last game against Paris Saint-Germain we had 17 players, just 15 in the first team, McAtee and Palmer helped us.

“With this amount of games, we need them back as soon as possible to help us.”

