Paul Merson states his prediction for Man City v West Ham

Paul Merson is tipping Manchester City to secure a 2-0 win against West Ham United at The Etihad on Sunday.

The Citizens were 2-1 winners against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester City have won four of their last five games in the Premier League, only dropping points in a surprise 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in second place and three points behind leaders Chelsea FC ahead of the south west London side’s home clash against Manchester United later on Sunday.

West Ham are just three points behind Manchester City as David Moyes looks to lead the Hammers to an unprecedented top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Hammers suffered a 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend to end a four-game winning run, including a 3-2 victory over title challengers Liverpool FC.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is predicting that Manchester City will have too much for West Ham on Sunday lunchtime.

“West Ham beat Liverpool this month, but lost what should’ve been a run-of-the-mill game against Wolves,” Merson told Sportskeeda, as quoted by Metro.

“That’s been the problem with them this season – they’ve found out that it’s easy to get into the top four, but the hardest thing is to stay there.

“Manchester City dominated the game against PSG this week and were ripping them to shreds for the most part.

“They didn’t score too many goals, however, and that is their Achilles’ heel.

“West Ham are going to set up on the counter with Fornals and Antonio, but I can’t see them beating Manchester City.”

Manchester City lost to West Ham on penalties in the League Cup last month to end their recent dominance of this fixture.

Phil Foden missed the key penalty in the shootout to allow West Ham to claim a famous cup win over the defending Premier League champions.

The Citizens have collected 13 points from their last five Premier League clashes against West Ham, scoring 14 times.

Manchester City were 2-1 winners against West Ham in their most recent top-flight meeting back in February thanks to goals from Ruben Dias and John Stones.

