Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man City v West Ham United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to keep their Premier League title bid on track with a 3-1 home win against high-flying West Ham United on Sunday.

The Citizens started the weekend in second place in the Premier League table and just three points behind leaders Chelsea FC as the title race begins to take shape.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side were impressive 2-1 winners against PSG in the Champions League in midweek thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus at The Etihad.

City will now aim to make it three wins on the spin when they host David Moyes’ West Ham United side on Sunday. The Hammers have been in excellent form this season and began the weekend in fourth spot in the table after having won seven of their 12 games.

Guardiola has an excellent record against the east London side, with Manchester City having won nine of their 10 Premier League games against the Hammers with the Spaniard in charge.

Meanwhile, West Ham have also won just one of their last 15 Premier League games away to Manchester City, with their most recent triumph a 2-1 victory in September 2015 under Slaven Bilic.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen believes that the home side will simply have too much for the Hammers on Sunday and he is backing them to get the job done and claim all three points.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “It was a stroll in the park for City at home to Everton last weekend, and they’ll need more of the same here to keep up with pacesetters, Chelsea. West Ham are tough opponents.

“They can be hard to break down, and in attack, Michael Antonio is a handful.

“I’m expecting a good game here. City should be on a high after an excellent midweek win against PSG, and with the wind in their sails, I think they’ll notch up another three points.”

Manchester City will travel to Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Wednesday night.

