Gary Lineker trolls Man United after 2-0 loss to Man City

Gary Lineker couldn’t resist a dig at Manchester United after their 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the derby clash at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils were looking to avoid a repeat of their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool FC last month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to avoid any repercussions as a result of their hammering by Liverpool FC and Manchester United bounced back with a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hoptspur in their subsequent league fixture last weekend.

Spurs, who like Manchester United have underwhelmed in the campaign so far, acted decisively and brought in former Premier League winner Antonio Conte as Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor following their defeat by the Red Devils.

Manchester United were behind in the Manchester derby inside six minutes when Eric Bailly scored an own goal before Bernardo Silva doubled the away side’s lead on the stroke of half-time.

The defending Premier League champions controlled the derby clash and rarely looked under any pressure as Manchester United could only muster one shot on target.

Solskjaer’s future at Old Trafford continues to be the source of speculation as Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is linked with the Manchester United job.

But Lineker was quick to remind Manchester United that one proven managerial option is no longer on the market.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Another drubbing for @ManUtd. They could always have a go for Conte…oh hang on a minute.”

Manchester United are already six points behind Manchester City in the title race.

The Red Devils have lost four times in 11 top-flight fixtures to raise questions about their ability to challenge for a first Premier League crown since 2013.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand wasn’t happy with Manchester United’s inept performance at either end of the pitch.

Ferdinand wrote on the social media website: “Utd have had more shots against de gea than against ederson… This can’t be real!”

Manchester United will make the trip to Watford on Saturday 20 November.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip