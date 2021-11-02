‘Unbelievable’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star after 2-2 draw at Atalanta

Gary Lineker saluted the “unbelievable” Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese forward scored twice to earn Manchester United a 2-2 draw at Atalanta in the Champions League.

The 36-year-old has been in superb form since his return to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer and he has now taken his tally to nine goals in all competitions.

Manchester United headed into the game looking to build some momentum after their impressive 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Red Devils fell behind in the 12th minute when Josip Ilicic swept home and past David De Gea.

However, Ronaldo proved his worth to the Red Devils once again when he completed an excellent team move to equalise on the stroke of half-time, with the forward firing home Bruno Fernandes’ fine backheel.

Atalanta took the lead once more in the 56th minute when Duvan Zapata dinked his finish over De Gea, with the goal having been awarded following a VAR check after it was initially ruled out for offside.

Manchester United looked to be heading to a defeat, but Ronaldo stepped up once again and fired home an excellent volley in the 91st minute.

Posting on Twitter after Ronaldo’s second goal, Lineker said: He’s unbelievable. Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again. One of the greatest finishers in the history of football. Extraordinary player.”

Earlier in the game, England legend Lineker had also praised the Red Devils for their opener. After the first equaliser, Lineker posted: “Great goal from Manchester United. Beautiful football and comfortably put away by the irrepressible Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand also praised Ronaldo for his goal just before half-time. “What more can you say about this guy and what he does? He just turns up,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport at the break.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they host derby rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

