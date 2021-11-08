Gary Neville was critical of Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s “terrible” defending in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the derby on Saturday.

The Red Devils suffered a chastening derby defeat at the hands of their rivals as Manchester United struggled to contend with Manchester City’s attacking players.

Wan-Bissaka had a particularly difficult 90 minutes against his compatriot Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo to prompt lots of criticism of the Manchester United right-back.

Cancelo created both of Manchester City’s goals as Eric Bailly broke the deadlock with an own-goal before Bernardo Silva netted on the stroke of half-time.

Wan-Bissaka has struggled for form in the 2021-22 campaign and the England international also produced a disappointing display in Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC last month.

And former Manchester United defender Neville didn’t hold back in his honest assessment of Wan-Bissaka’s defending in the derby clash.

“I have to say it’s a terrible piece of defending from Wan-Bissaka on this side, watch what he does, how can you leave Phil Foden to go and run towards Cancelo,” Neville told Sky Sports during his commentary of Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

“It’s absolute madness from the right-back. Once he does that Foden’s in.

“It was a replica of what United were doing against Liverpool, leaving their positions to go and press unrealistically.

“It’s absolute madness from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, leaving Phil Foden. He didn’t give Bailly a chance.”

Manchester United signed Wan-Bissaka in a £45m deal from Crystal Palace in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The England international has scored two goals in 114 appearances in all competitions over the past three seasons.

Paul Scholes described Wan-Bissaka as “useless” in his scathing post-derby analysis of the Manchester United defender.

“I said before the 3-5-2 doesn’t suit the players in the team,” Scholes told Premier League Productions as quoted by the Daily Mirror. “Wan-Bissaka is useless on the ball – brilliant defender but useless on the ball at right-back.

“Three centre-halves today, none of them that good on the ball. Ole has got to find a way… There’s a squad of players there that could be OK.”

