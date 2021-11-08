Gary Neville has slammed Manchester United’s “disrespectful” handling of Donny van de Beek.

The Netherlands international has been out of favour at Old Trafford for the best part of 18 months after moving to Manchester United from Ajax in a £40m deal.

Van de Beek opted to move to the Red Devils despite the Dutch midfielder attracting a lot of interest from elsewhere in Europe after his influential performances for Ajax.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has only used Van de Beek sparingly and the 24-year-old hasn’t been given the opportunity of having a sustained run in the Manchester United XI.

Van De Beek was a late substitute in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the derby on Saturday as he made just his second appearance of the season from the bench.

Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United defender Neville launched a scathing assessment of the club’s handling of the Netherlands international since his move in 2020.

“It’s been the strangest situation watching Donny van de Beek’s Manchester United career, almost disrespectful really,” Neville said during his commentary of Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Sky Sports.

“Signed for £40m-odd and not given a chance. You can be giving a chance and you don’t do well but the boy has hardly played, now he’s in there at centre-midfield alongside [Scott] McTominay.”

Van De Beek has scored one goal in 41 games in all competitions for Manchester United, although most of those appearances have been as a late substitute.

The Manchester United midfielder netted 41 times in 175 games for Ajax between 2015 and 2020, winning the Eredivisie, the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes Solskjaer is not getting enough criticism for his management of Van de Beek, suggesting that his predecessor Jose Mourinho would have found himself under more pressure.

“The guy is killing players,” O’Hara told talkSPORT. “Van de Beek was a Ballon d’Or nominee and now he can’t even get a game!

“That just goes under the radar. If that was Jose Mourinho, people would be knocking on his door saying, ‘What are you doing to this player?!’”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip