Gary Neville, Martin Keown and others react to Man United’s 4-1 loss to Watford

Martin Keown admitted that the situation is now looking “perilous” for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his Manchester United team were thrashed 4-1 by Watford on Saturday.

The Red Devils shipped four goals and were reduced to 10 men at Vicarage Road, with Josh King, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis scoring for the hosts.

Donny van de Beek’s goal early in the second half was not enough to inspire a Manchester United comeback as they slumped to their fifth defeat of the season to leave them 12 points behind leaders Chelsea FC.

Red Devils captain Harry Maguire was sent off after being shown a second yellow card in the 69th minute and he will now miss the trip to Chelsea FC in the Premier League next Sunday due to suspension.

Former Arsenal defender Keown admitted that things are now looking very rocky for Red Devils boss Solskjaer, whose side have lost three of their last four games in the Premier League.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Keown said: “It is looking perilous for the manager.

“That last Watford goal was about passion and desire. Where were the defenders? They were not strong enough.”

Meanwhile, fellow BBC Sport pundit and former Scotland defender Alan Hutton said that it was an “abysmal” performance from the visitors at Vicarage Road.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Hutton said: “Where now for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

“Watford have been brilliant – every single one of them have been fantastic. It was a great finish from Emmanuel Dennis – great performance from every single one of them.

“United have been abysmal – that’s all I can say.”

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville also took to Twitter after the final whistle to have his say, branding the performance and result as “a shocker”.

Neville simply wrote on Twitter: “Shocker for United”, followed by a facepalm emoji.

Meanwhile, former defender Danny Higginbotham claimed that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Solskjaer leave the club in the wake of the defeat.

“Wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if Solskjaer decided enough was enough and called it a day. So sad to see what’s happening,” Higginbotham wrote on Twitter.

Manchester United are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on Villarreal.

