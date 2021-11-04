‘We have to’: Cristiano Ronaldo issues warning to Man United team-mates

Cristiano Ronaldo has warned his Manchester United team-mates that they “have to” improve their defending ahead of Saturday’s derby showdown with Manchester City.

Ronaldo scored both goals as Manchester United twice came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw away to Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old has been in superb form for the Red Devils since his move back to the club from Juventus in the summer, with Ronaldo now having scored nine goals and made one assist in 11 games in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

However, Manchester United’s defending in recent games has left a lot to be desired, with the Red Devils having shipped 15 goals in the Premier League this season – more than any other team in the top eight.

Ronaldo feels that he and his Red Devils team-mates are still adapting to playing with one another as they look to produce more stability at the back.

Asked about Manchester United’s defending after the 2-2 draw at Atalanta, Ronaldo said: “It’s normal, we have to still improve.

“I say many times: we have different players, different systems, the football is different. We have to adapt with each other. We’ll take time, so in my opinion we have time to improve and be better.”

Ronaldo also praised his team-mates for showing the character for coming back twice against the Serie A side.

“In the beginning, it was tough,” said Ronaldo. “We knew Atalanta will do a lot of pressure. They have a fantastic coach, they know what what to do all the time on the pitch.

“I know, because when I played for Juventus, they were always difficult to play against. But, I think we did our job, we defended well and we had a bit of luck in our hands that I scored a goal but this is football.”

Meanwhile, defender Luke Shaw stated his belief that there is a lot more to come from the Red Devils after Tuesday’s draw.

“We need to take charge [in the group], we need that confidence and belief that we can and should be doing it,” said Shaw after the game.

“And of course, we know that we still need to improve. We know that just because we beat Spurs 3-0 and we got an OK point out here we can’t just relax and get comfortable.

“We need to keep improving. We know that as a team and there’s much more to come with the talent we have in this squad. So, we need to keep focused, keep improving and getting better and better.”

Manchester United will welcome bitter local rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip