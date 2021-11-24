Lionel Messi discusses Cristiano Ronaldo’s form for Man United

Lionel Messi has admitted that he has been impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s start to life back at Manchester United.

The Portugal international has wasted no time in settling in at Old Trafford following his return to the club from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo has scored four goals and made two assists in nine Premier League games for the Red Devils so far but he was unable to prevent his side from crashing to a 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday, the game which ended up being Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final match in charge.

The 36-year-old has also netted six times in the Champions League this season and has already provided some vital goals for the Red Devils in Europe, including the opener in the 2-0 win over Villarreal on Tuesday night.

Now, PSG star Messi has spoken about Ronaldo’s impressive impact at Old Trafford, even if Manchester United’s form in the Premier League has left a lot to be desired.

Speaking to Marca, as quoted by Metro, Messi said: “United is a very strong team with great players. Cristiano already knew the club, but it’s in another stage and now he has adapted in an impressive way.

“From the beginning he has scored goals as always and had no problems adapting.

“In the Premier League it [Man United’s form] is not as good as we all thought, but it is a very difficult and even competition in which things take a lot of turns. After December it changes a lot and anything can happen.”

Ronaldo posted a message of support for his former team-mate and manager Solskjaer in the wake of the Norwegian’s dismissal on Sunday.

Posting on his Twitter account, Ronaldo wrote: “He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!”

Manchester United, who have placed Michael Carrick in temporary charge of the first team, will travel to take on Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip