Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville react to Man United’s sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking by Manchester United had looked “inevitable” following the 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday.

The Norwegian head coach was officially dismissed as Red Devils boss on Sunday after his side struggled to find consistent form in the first part of the season, with Solskjaer leaving Manchester United eighth in the Premier League table and six points adrift of the top four.

Solskjaer had found himself under intense pressure in recent weeks and heavy defeats by Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Watford ended up costing the former Manchester United forward.

Manchester United’s dismal 4-1 loss at Vicarage Road on Saturday was the final straw for the Red Devils board, who will now look to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

Reflecting on the collapse of Solskjaer’s reign this season, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand felt that the poor results coupled with the busy summer transfer window meant that it was inevitable that the Norwegian would be sacked.

Speaking on BT Sport on Sunday, Ferdinand said: “The team has gone backwards since the start of the season after a very, very excitable transfer window with some huge names coming in,’ he told BT Sport.

“It’s not gone the way we want it to go. It’s looked inevitable the last few weeks, especially Man United losing at home to Liverpool in the manner they did and again the manner they did against Manchester City.

“I thought then was maybe the time and then the international break comes, you wait, and you think, “Actually I can get things right, things can change again”.

“And then what you saw against Watford yesterday was terrible. So I’m not surprised. Disappointed, obviously, in the way the team has performed.

“It’s unfortunate for someone like Ole but it’s the way football goes, it’s the world of football, it’s a cut-throat industry. And when things aren’t going to plan, the big decisions are made.

“Where they go from now we’ll have to wait and see. Michael Carrick is going to be in charge until an interim is brought in and it’s a waiting game now.”

Manchester United have placed first-team coach Michael Carrick in temporary charge until the Red Devils can find an interim boss to take over until the end of the season.

Posting on Twitter after Solskjaer’s dismissal, former Manchester United star Gary Neville wrote: “Thank you Ole. You did us proud. The last two months were tough but before that you restored some soul into the club.”

Manchester United will travel to Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

