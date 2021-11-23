Rio Ferdinand believes that Harry Maguire is suffering from burnout and needs to be given a break to recuperate after a busy year with Manchester United and England.

The Red Devils captain endured an afternoon to forget on Saturday when he was sent off in the second half of Manchester United’s 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road, the game which ended up being Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last in charge.

Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday in the wake of the game and Maguire has found himself under the spotlight in recent weeks following his team’s poor performances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old centre-half has started 11 of Manchester United’s 12 games in the Premier League this season and he helped England to reach the Euro 2020 final at Wembley over the summer.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that Maguire needs some time off and should be “taken out of the firing line” in order to rest and recharge.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “Harry wouldn’t like to hear this but I just think sometimes you need to be taken out of the firing line.

“He’s had a long summer, a successful summer with England to a certain degree. He’s played a lot of football, comes back to United and physically and mentally it looks like there’s a hangover there.

“He won’t take himself out of it, I wouldn’t either, I’d try and play myself through it, but at the moment his performances haven’t been up to the level required, for him, for Man United. The bar he set himself wouldn’t be there.

“I saw Gary Neville spoke about it the other day that he was having a nightmare after three or four summers on the bounce playing football for England and Man United and needed time off. I think Harry Maguire is probably at that point right now.”

Following the news of Solskjaer’s sacking on Sunday, Maguire was quick to take to social media to send a message of thanks to his former manager.

Posting on Twitter, Maguire said: “You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful. Thank you for everything boss. Legend.”

Maguire’s red card on Saturday means that he will miss Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Sunday due to suspension.

The defender scored two goals and made one assist in 34 Premier League games for Manchester United last season as they finished second in the table.

Speaking in an open interview after his dismissal on Sunday, Solskjaer sent a message of thanks to the club’s fans.

“It’s been a ball,” Solskjaer told MUTV. “Let’s keep supporting this team, you’ve got to stick with them.

“They [the fans] have been amazing with me since one of my first kicks of the ball, I scored with one of the first ones, until now. And I’m sure we’ll meet again because if there’s anywhere I’m going to watch football games, that’s at Old Trafford.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip