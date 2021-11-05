Ian Rush has described Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent form as “frightening” after the Portugal international was once again the hero for Manchester United in midweek.

Ronaldo scored both of the Red Devils’ goals as Manchester United twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League in Italy on Tuesday night.

The 36-year-old has proven that he still has what it takes to cut it at the highest level in front of goal since his return to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo has now scored nine goals in 11 games in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and continues to deliver at the crucial moments for the Premier League side.

Former Liverpool FC star Rush has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from Ronaldo so far this season and he feels that there is still plenty more to come from the Portugal international despite his age.

Writing in his column for gambling.com, Rush said: “Cristiano Ronaldo never ceases to amaze me after yet another late rescue mission on Tuesday night.

“He is frightening. He just pops up all the time and even at the age of 36 he’s keeping Manchester United involved on all fronts, it’s absolutely amazing that he’s still doing this.

“I look at what they paid for him and I think they’ve already got their money’s worth and it’s still early in the season. He looks as though he’s only just coming up to full fitness, because he missed a bit of pre-season, so his form could get even better.

“Without him, you’d have to wonder where Man United would be at the moment. There’s a lot of talk about him not pressing when United don’t have the ball, but if you ask me he doesn’t have to do that, that’s the job of other players.

“Ronaldo has been brought in to score goals and that’s what he’s doing, he’s producing. I think he’s been amazing.

“It’s incredible what he’s doing at the age of 36. He wants to play until he’s 40 and you wouldn’t bet against him doing that at this rate, especially with the way he looks after himself.

“I played until I was 38 and it started to catch up with me, but I wasn’t in the same shape as Ronaldo! Physically he can handle it and I think mentally he can as well.

“He’s got a great football brain, which he actually doesn’t get enough credit for, and we’ve seen as he’s got older that he has an amazing ability to get in to the perfect positions at the right time.”

Ronaldo will be expecting to start when Manchester United take on their bitter local rivals Manchester City in Saturday lunchtime’s crunch Premier League showdown at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils head into that game looking to make it two wins on the bounce in the Premier League after their impressive 3-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Manchester United will be without defender Raphael Varane, who picked up a hamstring injury against Atalanta in midweek and will be sidelined for around a month. Paul Pogba will also be absent due to suspension.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against Manchester City, which is their longest such run against them since a run of six between 2008 and 2011.

