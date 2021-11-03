Jamie Carragher praises Man United star for being ‘outstanding’ against Tottenham

Jamie Carragher lavished praise on the “outstanding” Edinson Cavani following his high-energy performance for Manchester United against Tottenham at the weekend.

The 34-year-old Uruguay international was handed just his second start of the season in the Premier League for the Red Devils by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United bounced back from their humiliating 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC.

Cavani was a key player for the Red Devils against Spurs and he scored Manchester United’s second goal of the game with a fine finish after being found by fellow goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half.

Marcus Rashford then came off the bench and scored to make the points secure and seal an impressive away win for the Red Devils in north London.

Liverpool FC legend Carragher was highly impressed by the way Manchester United were able to keep Spurs under pressure in Saturday evening’s game, and he highlighted Cavani’s performance as one of the key contributors to the result.

Speaking on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “United changed the system at Spurs, you expected them to be more organised and the respond, after all, this was a team that had faced a ton of criticism.

“Instantly you could split the two in two, they had seven players back organised, and three attackers pushed up.

“With less than a minute on the clock you could see the reaction straight away. Edinson Cavani was outstanding, his decision to go and engage the press was aggressive and he sprinted, and it was followed up by Harry Maguire. United were on the front foot, right on top of Spurs.

“Inside the opening minute, there were six Manchester United players in a 12×12 area, together, compact, aggressive – everything they were against Liverpool. There was no doubt they wanted to make that fast aggressive start and put Spurs under pressure.”

Carragher added: “Manchester United were outstanding. I know there has been a lot of talk since about how poor Tottenham were, but we cannot criticise United for conceding five goals at home against Liverpool, looking all over the place, and then going to Spurs and stopping the opposition having a shot on target.

“Any away ground in the Premier League is a difficult game so you cannot keep looking at Spurs, it was really good from Manchester United.”

Cavani also drew praise from his manager after Saturday’s game, with Solskjaer claiming that the Uruguay international’s performance in training meant that he simply couldn’t overlook him for Saturday’s clash against Spurs.

“Tuesday morning’s training session by Edinson Cavani is probably the best I’ve seen by an individual since I’ve come here and he led the line,” Solskjaer said after the game at Spurs.

“He went as a good example for everyone how to go about changing the mood, changing the performance.”

Manchester United will host Manchester City in their derby clash at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

