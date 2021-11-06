John Barnes explains why he ‘feels sorry’ for Man United summer signing

John Barnes has revealed that he “feels sorry” for Jadon Sancho because of his lack of playing time at Manchester United so far this season.

The England international has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Manchester United team so far this term despite the Red Devils having spent big on bringing him to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Indeed, the 21-year-old winger has only started three of Manchester United’s 10 games in the Premier League this season and he is yet to score for his new club.

Sancho was once again a late substitute as Manchester United twice came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw at Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show once again as the Portugal international netted both goals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in Italy.

And former Liverpool FC and England winger Barnes feels that Ronaldo’s presence in the team is one of the main reasons why Sancho is not getting the playing time he would have hoped for this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Manchester Evening News, Barnes said: “How are we going to see more from Jadon Sancho when Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are the stars of the team?

“Players like that detract from the likes of Sancho and even Marcus Rashford and that’s the problem.

“Sancho came in for £80m to be one of their main attacking players, but now he’s got to sit on the bench – so how can we see more from him?”

Barnes added: “That’s why I feel sorry for him – and Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood to a certain degree.

“Ronaldo and Fernandes dominate the attacking impetus of the team. Sancho would have been told that he’s the future, but he’s now a bit-part player. The Sancho signing wasn’t necessarily a mistake. Maybe the Ronaldo signing was a mistake. How many main men do you want?

“Rather than having others who can compliment that. The balance of Manchester United isn’t right.”

Meanwhile, Red Devils boss Solskjaer insisted that he was delighted by the impact Sancho and his fellow substitutes made from the bench on Tuesday night, despite the England winger only playing the final three minutes of the game.

“I thought the qualities they have could make an impact,” said Solskjaer when asked about his substitutes on Tuesday night. “Jadon was sharp. We wanted a little bit more width on the side, because we put Edinson [Cavani] on.

“Bruno [Fernandes] played well and you want him out there, but I felt we needed a little bit more width to get the crosses in for Edinson or Cristiano.”

Manchester United will host Manchester City in the derby clash at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

