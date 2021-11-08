‘I’m saying the same stuff’: Bruno Fernandes reacts to Man United’s 2-0 defeat by Man City

Bruno Fernandes has admitted that Manchester United’s performance “was not good enough” after their 2-0 loss to Manchester City in Saturday’s derby clash.

The Red Devils slumped to their third defeat in four games in the Premier League in front of their home fans to leave them outside of the top four heading into the international break.

An Eric Bailly own-goal gave the Citizens the lead in the seventh minute and Bernardo Silva bundled home a second just before half-time to put the visitors in control of the game.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated for large spells and they enjoyed 67 per cent of the possession at Old Trafford, with Manchester United only able to muster a single shot on target all game.

And Red Devils playmaker Fernandes, who played the full 90 minutes, admitted that the home side’s performance left a lot to be desired.

“We just have to apologise to the fans and that’s it,” Fernandes said after the game. “It was not good enough from us.

“It was a great atmosphere they created and they pushed us until the end. They gave that energy to us but, from us, it was not enough.”

Speaking in a separate interview with Sky Sports, Fernandes admitted that he and his Manchester United team-mates have lots of work to do to improve their performances.

“We have to speak less and do more,” Fernandes said. “I am saying the same stuff. We have to change because this has happened many, many times already. What we did was not enough.

“If we want to be at the same level as them [Manchester City] we have to do more because they showed we are not at the same level.

“Everyone has to look at themselves. You have to look in the mirror at what you are doing wrong. You cannot change the mentality of anyone else, you have to look at yourself and understand what you can do better.”

Manchester United will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they return to action after the international break with a trip to Watford on 20 November.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Saturday’s loss felt like a step backwards after their 3-0 win over Tottenham in their previous top-flight game.

“It’s very disappointing,” said Solskjaer. “Last week, it felt like we made a step forward, this is a big step backwards. It is a way of losing we don’t like. You want to see a better Man United than that.”

