Team news: The three Man United players who will definitely miss the trip to Chelsea FC

Manchester United will definitely be without Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane for their trip to Chelsea FC on Sunday due to injury and suspension.

Red Devils captain Maguire will sit out the game in south west London as a result of the one-game suspension he picked up following his sending off for a second bookable offence in the 4-1 loss to Watford last weekend.

Meanwhile, central defender Varane remains sidelined with the hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since the 2-2 draw with Atalanta at the start of the month.

Key midfielder Pogba is also out of action after picking up an injury while training with France during the most recent international break.

Speaking last Friday, before his dismissal at the weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Varane is still “a few weeks” away from a return to action for the Red Devils.

Pogba, meanwhile, has travelled to Dubai to undertake the next phase of his rehabilitation in warm weather conditions.

Edinson Cavani has been out of action due to a tendon injury and it is not yet clear when the Uruguay international will be available again, while striker Mason Greenwood recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Chelsea FC are also facing some injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s showdown in south west London, with N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell both having limped off during the 4-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday night.

Temporary Manchester United boss Michael Carrick earned praise for his tactics and the way his team performed in their 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The victory, thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, secured Manchester United’s place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare.

“I think it was a massive three points for us today,” said goalkeeper David De Gea after the game. “Especially after a couple of tough weeks, so yeah, I think we showed good team spirit today.

“We play against a very difficult team, they play really well and I think what we showed today… I’m very proud of the team, the staff, so I’m very happy today.”

De Gea also spoke about the importance of carrying Tuesday’s momentum into the showdown with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

“Last week, especially the last two or three days, have been tough,” he continued. “But that probably makes the team stronger.

“I think we will take confidence from today and then it’s not just today. We need to show again on Sunday when we play a massive game again, so let’s see if we can keep winning games.”

