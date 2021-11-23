Harry Redknapp makes claim about Mauricio Pochettino and Man United

Mauricio Pochettino would jump at the chance to become Manchester United’s new manager, according to Harry Redknapp.

The Red Devils are currently on the lookout for a new boss to take over at Old Trafford after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the wake of Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Watford in the Premier League.

PSG boss Pochettino has been spoken about as one of the possible candidates to take over at the club after having been previously linked with the managerial role at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen whether the Argentine head coach remains as a serious option for the Red Devils, who have placed Michael Carrick in temporary charge until the end of the season.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Redknapp feels that Pochettino would definitely be keen to take the Manchester United job if the Red Devils came calling.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Redknapp said: “Pochettino, I’m sure he’d love the job. But Poch had five good years at Tottenham and didn’t win a trophy, as good as he was.

“I’m sure it is a job that anybody would jump at – to manage Man United, one of the biggest clubs in the world. Absolutely. I’m sure he would [want it].

“His family are still in England, he obviously wants to live in England now. Without a doubt. You can’t turn Man United down, it’s an incredible job.”

According to a report from BBC Sport, Pochettino is open to the prospect of taking over at Manchester United and the Red Devils could even be successful in appointing him now.

The same report claims that Pochettino is “less than completely happy” with the setup at PSG and would be willing to consider taking over at Old Trafford, with the Argentine “keen” on a return to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, temporary boss Carrick – who oversaw a 2-0 victory over Villarreal as Manchester United booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night – has insisted that he has made himself available for as long as he is needed by the club.

“I’m ready to help the club for however long I’m needed,” said Carrick on Monday. “And then I’ll go back to my job when someone else takes the job. I’m really looking forward to today and preparing the players. I’ll give it my best. Hopefully we get some good results.”

Manchester United will now start their preparations for their trip to face Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

