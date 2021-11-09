‘I just feel’: Rio Ferdinand sends message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United

Rio Ferdinand believes it may be time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be replaced as Manchester United manager.

The Norwegian head coach has found himself under increasing pressure at Manchester United in recent weeks following a poor run of results which has left the Red Devils with just one win from their last five Premier League games.

Manchester United were comprehensively beaten 2-0 by Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday and they also lost 5-0 to Liverpool FC in front of their home fans a few weeks before.

Their stuttering form has left Manchester United in sixth place in the Premier League table and nine points behind leaders Chelsea FC after 11 games played.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has always backed the Norwegian boss, but the ex-centre-half now appears to think that it may be time for a change at Old Trafford.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “We started this season with such hope, but also the transfer window we had, the excitement, we were all sitting there going, ‘You know what? This is our time now!’

“I have to be honest, Ole was brought in to get us to that point. Under the previous management eras that we had, he was brought in to fix that and bring us to a place where you get the squad intact, you get the players to a point where we can challenge for the league.

“I sit here now and I don’t think we can challenge to win this league. I look at our team every week and I’m wondering what we’re going to do tactically, I don’t see any philosophy or identity in the United way of playing, whatever that should be from the management and I sit here confused looking at the team.

“When you look at it like that with the transfer window we had… we were all sitting here excited thinking, ‘Wow! This is where we’re meant to be!’

“But Ole was brought in with the remit to get us back to a point, a moment where you think he’s brought some foundation back. At the end of the season we were thinking: ‘Yes, that’s it!’

“I was always deep down a bit sceptical. Could he take us on to be champions? I wasn’t fully convinced, I hoped he would be able to do that. But what I’ve seen this season I just feel it might be the time now for the baton to be handed over to somebody else who can take us on now.

“I think Ole can leave with his head held high because from where he came in to where he left us at the beginning of this season it’s positive.”

Manchester United lost to Manchester City after having secured an impressive 3-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur the weekend before.

And Solskjaer admitted that the derby defeat at Old Trafford felt like a step backwards for his team.

“It is very disappointing and it feels like, after last week when we made a step or two forwards results wise, it is a big step backwards,” said Solskjaer.

“Probably for me it is another well, it is a way of losing that we don’t like. When you lose a game against a good team you want to see a better Man United team than that.

“Of course when you concede the first goal as early as we did and in an unfortunate way it makes the game a lot more difficult. We needed to be a lot more aggressive.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they travel to face Watford.

