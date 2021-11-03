Manchester United are facing a nervous wait to discover the extent of the injury that forced Raphael Varane off against Atalanta on Tuesday night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.

The 28-year-old centre-half has been in good form for the Red Devils since joining from Real Madrid in the summer but he only lasted 38 minutes of the Champions League group-stage clash in Italy.

Varane was forced off with a hamstring issue before half-time to raise doubts as to whether he will be fit for Manchester United’s crunch derby clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals as Manchester United twice came from behind to claim a thrilling 2-2 draw against the Italian side and earn a point from the group game.

Solskjaer was asked about Varane’s fitness after the game and the Manchester United boss admitted that it “doesn’t look good” for the France international.

Speaking after the game on Tuesday night, Solskjaer said: “He felt his hamstring. So of course you can’t take any risks, unfortunately.

“Rafa has been such a calming influence when he’s on the pitch. We lost him but that’s football. We will have to have a look at him tomorrow but the first assessment doesn’t look good.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester United star Paul Scholes was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward was the hero against Atalanta.

Ronaldo has now scored nine goals since his move to the club from Juventus in the summer as he continues to prove his importance to the team.

Speaking over footage of Ronaldo’s first goal at half-time, Scholes said on BT Sport: “It was a great goal and I actually think that little back-heel from [Bruno] Fernandes is the best part of that. It sends him [the goalkeeper] a little bit to that left-hand side and opens a big gap up for Cristiano.

“You normally take that first time but that first touch is brilliant, just in front of him. [He] sets himself [with] all the composure in the world and buries it.”

Manchester United will host Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

