Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United players ahead of Villarreal trip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Manchester United’s players to “trust yourselves” as they aim to return to winning ways at Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Norwegian was sacked by the Red Devils on Sunday in the wake of Manchester United’s dismal 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge of first-team affairs as the Red Devils look to appoint an interim head coach until the end of the season.

Manchester United are now preparing to return to Champions League action with a clash away to Villarreal on Tuesday night as they bid to return to winning ways.

Solskjaer delivered an in-depth interview with Manchester United’s in-house media channel on Sunday following the news of his dismissal.

And the Norwegian was quick to issue a rallying cry to the Manchester United squad as they prepare for their Champions League showdown on Tuesday.

When asked what he would say to the players ahead of the Villarreal trip, Solskjaer told MUTV: “As I’ve said to them this morning as well, trust yourselves, you know we’re better than this.

“We’ve not been able to show it but go out, chest out, enjoy being a Man United player, in the Champions League, on the biggest stage.

“If and when you win the game, you’re through to the next round, Michael [Carrick] is going to be in charge.

“Michael, I have the utmost respect [for], I love Michael to bits. I’m becoming emotional now because he’s top. They’ll be fine. I’ll watch them and support them.”

The Red Devils will qualify for the last 16 if they beat Villarreal, or if both games in the group are drawn.

Manchester United have lost seven of their last 13 games in all competitions, including five of their last seven in the Premier League.

Their loss to Watford was their heaviest defeat against a promoted club since a 5-1 defeat at Manchester City in September 1989.

The Red Devils have also conceded 19 goals in their last seven games. They have shipped 29 in all competitions this season – only Norwich and Leicester (30) have let in more among the Premier League sides.

