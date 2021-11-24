Owen Hargreaves singled out Jadon Sancho for special praise after the winger helped to fire Manchester United to a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old scored his first goal for the Red Devils when he lashed his shot into the top corner in the 90th minute in Spain after Cristiano Ronaldo had put Michael Carrick’s side ahead 12 minutes earlier with a fine lobbed effort.

Sancho has been in and out of the Manchester United team since his move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund and this was just his third start in the Champions League this season.

However, the winger produced an impressive performance against Unai Emery’s men and looked significantly brighter than he has done in previous games for the Red Devils this term.

Sancho will now be hoping to kick on and start firing on a more regular basis for the Red Devils as they look to climb the Premier League table.

Former Red Devils midfielder Hargreaves felt that Sancho looked much “sharper” than he has done recently against Villarreal and he feels that Tuesday night’s display could be a platform for the winger to improve his importance to Manchester United.

Speaking on BT Sport after the final whistle on Tuesday, Hargreaves said: “Jadon was the best player on the pitch.

“Jadon looked like the Jadon that we saw at Dortmund at time that could win a game. He probably had his best game in a United shirt. He looked like the player who could make the difference.

“When we’ve seen him play for United this season, he hasn’t sprinted as much as he did at Dortmund. Today he looked fit, he looked sharp. And when he’s fit you can see the impact he can have on the team.”

Temporary Red Devils boss Carrick also echoed Hargreaves’ comments on Sancho’s performance for his side in Spain.

“I was so pleased for Jadon,” Carrick said after the game. “I thought he worked his socks off tonight, I thought he gave everything tonight.”

Sancho has only started four of Manchester United’s 12 games in the Premier League this season and he will be hoping to be involved when the Red Devils head to Chelsea FC on Sunday.

Tuesday’s win booked Manchester United’s spot in the last 16 of the Champions League and Hargreaves praised the Red Devils for keeping a clean sheet against the Yellow Submarines.

“That is a huge moment [for Carrick] because defensively they have been all over the gaffe – there are only two teams in the Premier League who have conceded more,” added Hargreaves. “So to keep a clean sheet here is huge.”

Manchester United will head into their clash with Chelsea FC eighth in the table and 12 points behind Thomas Tuchel’s men.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip